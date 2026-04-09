Police seek charges for woman accused of abandoning puppies in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A community in Gaston County is calling for the arrest of a woman they say left puppies at an old animal shelter in the cold underneath a sign that read “animal abandonment is a crime.”

Officials are looking to charge that woman with animal cruelty and abandonment.

Animal control says the puppies were born on Easter and left in a box outside their former shelter in Dallas just two days later. Workers with parks and recreation were the ones who found the dogs.

Capt. Kyle Yancy with the Gaston County Police Department said the puppies may not have survived if those workers hadn’t intervened when they did.

Animal Care and Enforcement quickly went to social media asking for help finding the person who abandoned them there. It led to successful tips within minutes, and they found the owner Thursday.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Roxy the German shepherd was reunited with her eight babies.

Officials say this isn’t the first time someone has abandoned animals at the old location.

Tune in to Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. as Channel 9’s Ken Lemon explains why it happens so frequently, why the owner says she left them and what’s next for the young dogs.

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