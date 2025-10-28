The highest-value homes in Burlington, North Carolina

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Burlington, North Carolina's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 223 Shady Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $5,285,250

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 11.5

- Square feet: 16,271

#2. 950 E Lake Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $2,197,690

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,762

#3. 1573 York Pl, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $2,167,288

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 13,142

#4. 925 E Lake Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $2,160,061

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,880

#5. 3701 Deerfield Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $2,095,947

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,725

#6. 2510 Pineway Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $2,077,954

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 5,238

#7. 1001 E Lake Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $2,045,115

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,106

#8. 510 Trail One, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $1,995,735

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 10,496

#9. 219 Shady Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $1,965,055

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 9,356

#10. 1109 W Front St, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $1,884,081

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 12,967

#11. 2072 Fairfield Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $1,788,439

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 7,051

#12. 5101 S Nc Highway 49, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $1,788,184

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,779

#13. 3052 Mine Creek Rd, Burlington, NC 27217

- Approximate home value: $1,763,127

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,996

#14. 1408 Saint Marks Church Rd, Burlington, NC 27215

- Approximate home value: $1,724,385

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 1,583

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

