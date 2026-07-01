‘Nobody helped my baby’: Woman dies days after northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a 27-year-old woman who was shot this past weekend has died from her injuries.

Channel 9 reported when dozens of bullets were fired at a home on Wabash Avenue, and Marle Fleming was one of the people inside. On Wednesday, CMPD announced that Fleming had died.

Karima Cunningham told Channel 9’s Miana Massey that she still relives the frantic moments her daughter called on Sunday, pleading for help.

“I wasn’t able to help her; gun shots started going off, I ran,” Cunningham said. “I ran back to the door, I started beating on the door again, another shot came.”

Witnesses told us they heard the shots ring out through the neighborhood. Police said 12 people were inside the home, including three children under the age of 10.

“Everybody walked out but her,” Cunningham said. “There’s 12 people in that house and nobody helped my baby.”

Fleming was taken to the hospital, where her mother says she spent several days on life support and her family clung to hope.

Now, they want people to remember who she was.

“Marle was a very loving and kind person; there was no reason for this to happen,” Cunningham said.

Police have arrested Fleming’s brother, 25-year-old Marques Fleming, in connection with the shooting. The family and other witnesses told Channel 9 they believe there are other shooters involved.

We’re asking police if there are any other suspects and whether or not they could face charges.

Fleming was arrested by the FBI outside Atlanta, where CMPD said he fled following the Sunday shooting. He is currently held in the Walton County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

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