The highest-value homes in Durham

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Durham's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 483 Rosemont Dr, Durham, NC 27713

- Approximate home value: $7,955,416

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 15,675

#2. 3322 Devon Rd, Durham, NC 27707

- Approximate home value: $6,863,284

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 7,500

#3. 400 W Main St, Durham, NC 27701

- Approximate home value: $6,372,311

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 5,484

#4. 16 Portofino Pl, Durham, NC 27707

- Approximate home value: $5,863,633

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 13,234

#5. 1691 Colvard Farms Rd, Durham, NC 27713

- Approximate home value: $5,826,091

- Beds: 5

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 12,834

#6. 1645 Colvard Farms Rd, Durham, NC 27713

- Approximate home value: $5,651,735

- Beds: 6

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 13,256

#7. 3124 Surrey Rd, Durham, NC 27707

- Approximate home value: $5,551,340

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 9,122

#8. 3712 Saint Marks Rd, Durham, NC 27707

- Approximate home value: $5,267,120

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 9,320

#9. 3900 Dover Rd, Durham, NC 27707

- Approximate home value: $5,252,152

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 18,513

#10. 65 Royal Sunset Dr, Durham, NC 27713

- Approximate home value: $5,239,611

- Beds: 10

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 16,923

#11. 149 Blue Violet Way, Durham, NC 27713

- Approximate home value: $5,236,580

- Beds: 9

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 11,218

#12. 10 Portofino Pl, Durham, NC 27707

- Approximate home value: $5,018,405

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 13,350

#13. 2822 Chelsea Cir, Durham, NC 27707

- Approximate home value: $4,989,297

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 7,110

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

