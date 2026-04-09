Man arrested, charged with making bomb that destroyed Catawba County home

CLAREMONT, N.C. — The Catawba County man who was seriously hurt in a fiery explosion at his home has been charged with possession and manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction.

The blast and fire broke out on April 1 at Travis Bowes’ home along Shook Road in Claremont.

Travis Bowes Screenshot

Investigators confirmed to Channel 9 that a pipe bomb and other bomb making materials were found inside the home where Bowes and his wife were seriously hurt in the fire. Their 14-year-old daughter and a grandmother were also there but managed to escape without being injured.

Officials were tipped off after discovering Bowes’ Facebook account where he posted videos of himself setting off explosives and offering to make them.

Neighbors also reported hearing explosions coming from their yard recently.

VIDEO: Deputies discover bomb components at scene of fiery explosion in Catawba County

Deputies discover bomb components at scene of fiery explosion in Catawba County

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