The highest-value homes in Goldsboro

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Goldsboro's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 900 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $2,338,381

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#2. 1404 Patetown Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Approximate home value: $2,236,236

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#3. 109 Aurora Ln, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Approximate home value: $1,966,253

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 9,828

#4. 779 Lake Wackena Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,793,840

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,254

#5. Wayne Memorial Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,768,503

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#6. Ferry Bridge Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Approximate home value: $1,723,348

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#7. Sheridan Forest Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,706,087

- Beds: 2

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#8. 300 Country Day Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Approximate home value: $1,681,623

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#9. 145 Deans Ln, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Approximate home value: $1,625,707

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 8,187

#10. 421 Nc 581 Hwy N, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Approximate home value: $1,616,803

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 3,056

#11. 501 Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,613,878

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,219

#12. Dollard Town Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,561,704

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#13. 108 Point Shore Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,546,109

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 7,640

#14. 853 Nc 581 Hwy N, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Approximate home value: $1,457,743

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 4,443

#15. St John Church Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,438,094

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#16. Lake Shore Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,415,928

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#17. Greenfield Cemetery Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,394,544

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#18. 1001 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,387,201

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 1

- Square feet: 1,728

#19. 901 S Harding Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,375,129

- Beds: 1

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: not available

#20. 296 Tommys Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Approximate home value: $1,334,888

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#21. 743 Lake Wackena Rd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Approximate home value: $1,326,670

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 8,278

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.