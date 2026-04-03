Police shoot, kill homeowner who was firing at cars driving by in Kenworth

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory Police confirmed officers shot and killed a homeowner who was shooting at cars driving by his house on Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., along 5th Street Southeast in the historic Kenworth neighborhood, neighbors said they heard shots as the man fired at cars driving by, injuring one innocent driver.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was first on the scene where the street was closed, and evidence markers were laid out.

Police said the man was shot and killed on the front porch of his home. Witnesses told Faherty they heard officers order the man several times to drop his weapon. Two neighbors said officers fired after he pointed a gun at them.

“This is so shocking to me right now, I’m not even able to process it right now,” neighbor Phillip Hefner said.

Neighbor Corey Gobel shared surveillance video that caught nine shots being fired from the home. One SUV is hit by gunfire, shattering a window.

Investigators said they believe the shots struck the driver twice. They were rushed to the hospital. So far, there is no update on their condition.

Police said at least two officers fired at the homeowner.

“They were trying to get him to set the gun down for about a minute,” Goble said. “It looked like he was swinging the gun around, and that’s when they fired. He was swinging the gun around, so I don’t know what else they could have done.”

The State Bureau of Investigation arrived on scene just after 11 a.m. Hickory police officers do wear body cameras. Investigators said the footage will be reviewed as evidence in the case.

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