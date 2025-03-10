Jacksonville, North Carolina 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Jacksonville, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 78 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 62 °F, low of 45 °F (95% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM
thaweerat // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 68 °F, low of 47 °F (37% humidity)
- Sunny with a 81% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:13 PM
supergenijalac // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 76 °F, low of 49 °F (32% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:14 PM
Ahmet Naim // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 74 °F, low of 53 °F (34% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:22 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
gillmar // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 75 °F, low of 52 °F (31% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:21 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM
- Full moon
Stepan Bessmelnitsin // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 78 °F, low of 58 °F (52% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:20 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM
John Cartwright // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 78 °F, low of 64 °F (62% humidity)
- Overcast with a 99% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:18 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM