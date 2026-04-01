Community mourns loss of beloved Harrisburg student and athlete

HARRISBURG, N.C. — A Hickory Ridge High School student died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Harrisburg.

Liam Holloway was killed in the accident near the intersection of Morrison and Lower Rocky River roads.

Holloway was a prominent member of the school community, known for his involvement in athletics and his academic achievements.

A memorial has been established at the crash site as students and faculty mourn the loss of the teenager, who many described as a “big part” of the school.

Blake Barber, the school’s wrestling coach and a first-year teacher, expressed the difficulty of navigating the loss so early in his career.

“This is my first year as head coach and my first year teaching, so this is something that no matter how many years you do it, I don’t think you can ever be prepared for it,” Barber said.

Holloway was recognized on campus for both his academic performance and his personality.

He was enrolled in multiple Advanced Placement courses and was known by staff as an engaging presence in the classroom.

“He had the smarts, he was so smart, he was in all APs, grades up, he was witty, he was funny, he was charismatic,” Barber said. Holloway was also a member of the Hickory Ridge wrestling team.

While he was active on the mat, Barber said his greatest contribution to the program was his leadership and support of others.

“If there’s one thing that I want to be remembered about Liam’s wrestling career, it has nothing to do with how he was on the mat; he was the best teammate,” Barber said.

The student’s influence extended beyond the high school campus and into the broader Harrisburg community through his job.

Holloway was employed at a local Cookout restaurant, where he became a familiar face to many.

Even freshmen who had not yet met him at school recognized him from the restaurant, often calling him the “favorite cookout man.”

The loss has significantly impacted students and teachers alike, who described Holloway as a central figure in the school community.

Barber noted that Holloway’s character was a reflection of his family.

“What an incredible person Liam is, and that they did such an amazing job raising that young man,” Barber said.

Cabarrus County deputies who initially responded to the crash told Channel 9 the scene was intense. However, the cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

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