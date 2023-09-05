1 charged after fight over woman leads to deadly shooting in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting in Cleveland County over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened Sunday on Chapel Drive in Shelby. Deputies said they were called around 10:15 p.m. and found bystanders performing CPR on Johnny Phillip Morris, 48.

The sheriff’s office said Morris died at the scene.

Deputies said the suspect in the case, Travoris Dantwan Williams, 45, was trying to leave the scene when they arrived but they were able to detain him before he did so.

Investigators said a party was going on when the shooting happened. The said Morris and Williams got into a fight over a woman when Williams allegedly shot Morris.

Cleveland County deputies said Williams is a convicted felon. He is being held on a murder charge in the county jail with no bond.

