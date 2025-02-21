1 dead, 3 hurt after mobile home fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and three others are hurt after a mobile home fire in west Charlotte Friday morning, according to officials.

It happened in the 3500 block of Scott Futrell Drive, with the Charlotte Fire Department confirming they were at the scene around 4:20 a.m.

One neighbor told Channel 9′s Eli Brand that early Friday morning, he heard a loud pop, walked outside, and saw the flames.

MEDIC said there were three patients transported to a nearby hospital, two with serious injuries, and one pronounced dead on scene.

Our Channel 9 photographer captured the huge emergency response on Scott Futrell Drive.

1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after fire in west Charlotte

We’re working to learn more details about how the fire started and we’ll bring you updates as soon as we have them.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 14 cars go up in flames inside NoDa apartment parking deck

14 cars go up in flames inside NoDa apartment parking deck

©2025 Cox Media Group