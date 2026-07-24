Man charged with murder in north Charlotte double shooting

CHARLOTTE — Marquaris DeMontez Timmons, 24, faces multiple charges in a July 10 double shooting that killed 20-year-old Cameron Elijah Gilliard-Robinson. The incident occurred at 7:50 p.m. on North Tryon Street near West 30th Street.

Timmons is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied vehicle. This development comes as the investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital. Gilliard-Robinson died there.

The other shooting victim had life-threatening injuries. Their current condition was not released.

The investigation into the case is active and continues.

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