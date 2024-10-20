1 dead after Sunday morning crash in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning near Statesville according to officials.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officials say that they responded to Old Mountain Road near Statesville around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deputies say James Sheehan, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials say Sheehan was attempting to turn left onto Rumple Hill Drive in front a van driving north on Old Mountain Road when the vehicles collided.

The driver of the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Deputies say neither speed or impairment were contributing factors in this crash.

The road was shut down in the area for multiple hours while officials investigated.

Highway Patrol says that no charges will be filed in this crash.

RELATED STORY: Petition gains steam for traffic light after deadly crash near high school

Petition gains steam for traffic light after deadly crash near high school





©2024 Cox Media Group