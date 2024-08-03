1 dead following ATV accident in Chesterfield County, troopers say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died following an ATV accident in Chesterfield County Friday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Crowley Road near the intersection of Lee Parks Road.

Troopers said an ATV was traveling east on Crowley Road when it hit an animal, causing it to roll over.

The driver of the ATV was not injured. However, the passenger was taken to an area hospital, where they later died, according to troopers.

Troopers said this crash remains under investigation.

