Search underway in Lincoln County connected to Asha Degree case, deputies say

SHELBY, N.C. — Authorities with multiple agencies are at a property in Lincoln County Friday serving search warrants related to the disappearance of nine-year-old Asha Degree, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon.

Cleveland and Lincoln County deputies, agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI were at the property Friday morning on N.C. Highway 182 at Highway 274.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said the current property owner – who’s not connected to the ongoing investigation – gave them consent for the search.

It’s been 25 years since Degree was reported missing from her home near Shelby.

In February, Channel 9 obtained new warrants in the case revealing text messages that were sent right after a recent search at a Cleveland County home. The warrants also detailed a polygraph test that was taken in connection with the investigation.

Feb. 14 of this year marked the 25th anniversary of Degree’s disappearance. The new warrants show texts between family members of a man whose properties were searched in September 2024 in Cleveland County.

Last fall, authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized various items related to Asha’s disappearance, citing “physical evidence” as the basis for their actions. They towed away a green 1960s model car linked to the case. The property owner was identified as 80-year-old Roy Lee Dedmon, who lives at the property with his wife, Connie Dedmon.

Channel 9 just obtained warrants of phone records of calls and text messages made at that time when the Dedmons were identified as suspects in Asha Degree’s disappearance and accused of concealing her death.

These are the key texts between the Dedmon’s family members. Channel 9 is not publishing the names of the people involved since they haven’t been identified as suspects or charged with a crime.

One wrote, “The theory is I did it. Accident. Covered it up.”

The message back was, “They think it’s our shirt. It’s not her shirt. Her mom says it wasn’t hers.” They added: “I don’t remember that shirt. I’m scared though. Dad is probably going to be a huge suspect.”

In another text message exchange, one of the family members said: “I feel so horrible ... So so horrible ... Idk what to do. I caused this.”

A relative responded, “No you didn’t!”

One of the family members mentions their attorney David Teddy in talking about that conversation.

“He was just like, ‘I will call Teddy we can go get a polygraph with honest people,’” the person wrote.

All this while investigators were trying to build their case that Asha Degree was not abducted 25 years ago. They feel she was a victim of a crime, and a family tried to conceal it.

Dedmon’s attorney did not want to comment on this development.

