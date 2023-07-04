1 hurt after shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person has been transported to the Atrium with serious injuries after a shooting in west Charlotte on Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

Paramedics responded to the shooting around 11 a.m. at the Little Rock Apartments on Leake Street.

Witnesses and neighbors told Channel 9 they heard something but couldn’t determine whether it was fireworks or gunshots.

This story is developing. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

