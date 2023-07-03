Police investigating deadly shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police in Salisbury are investigating after a 49-year-old man was shot Sunday.

The Salisbury Police Department said the shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on W. Jake Alexander Boulevard, east of Interstate 85.

One person was found shot, and he was taken to the hospital. Police said the victim died at the hospital.

The victim was identified as Otha Keith Sherrill.

Police didn’t say if a suspect is wanted for the shooting.

According to SPD, the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident.” The department said the shooting is being considered a homicide investigation.

(WATCH: Storms knock dozens of trees onto homes, cars in Salisbury)

Storms knock dozens of trees onto homes, cars in Salisbury

©2023 Cox Media Group