1 hurt in University City crash overnight

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was seriously hurt after a crash in University City early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on University City Boulevard, near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

A Channel 9 photojournalist spotted the front end of a mangled pickup truck along the road, and firefighters were on scene.

We’re asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on what led to the crash and if anyone else was involved.

(VIDEO: Heavy police presence shuts down part of East Independence Boulevard)

Heavy police presence shuts down part of East Independence Boulevard

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