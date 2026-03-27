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1 hurt in University City crash overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Crash on University City Boulevard on March 27, 2026
Crash on University City Boulevard on March 27, 2026
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was seriously hurt after a crash in University City early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on University City Boulevard, near East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

A Channel 9 photojournalist spotted the front end of a mangled pickup truck along the road, and firefighters were on scene.

We’re asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on what led to the crash and if anyone else was involved.

(VIDEO: Heavy police presence shuts down part of East Independence Boulevard)

Heavy police presence shuts down part of East Independence Boulevard

©2026 Cox Media Group

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