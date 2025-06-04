1 injured in early morning crash on US 321

DALLAS, N.C. — One person was transported to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 321 early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident happened around 3:49 a.m., Gastonia police said.

Officials transported one person to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane at the bridge over Long Creek just north of I-85 near Dallas, North Carolina, and causing delays.

UPDATE: US 321 is down to 1 lane at the bridge over Long Creek north of I-85 near #DallasNC #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/D0Co51prQA — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) June 4, 2025

This will affect drivers heading into Gastonia and Charlotte from the Lincolnton area.

There is no word on any fatalities.

