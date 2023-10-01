1 killed, 1 charged after accident involving dirt bike in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — One person is dead after a car crash in Concord on Saturday evening.

According to the Concord Police Department, officers were called to an accident on Winecoff School Road off I-85 involving an unregistered Honda dirt bike and a Toyota Corolla.

Police say the dirt bike was heading south on Winecoff School Road from Highway 29 when the Corolla, traveling north, made a left turn onto Shady Lane Avenue in front of the dirt bike, causing the two vehicles to hit each other.

The driver of the dirt bike, Joshua Maurice Randolph, 30, from Concord, died at the scene. Officials say he was wearing a helmet during the crash.

Police say the driver of the Corolla, Karen Elaine Bargsley, 54, from Concord, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Investigators say impairment and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

(WATCH BELOW: Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say)

Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say









©2023 Cox Media Group