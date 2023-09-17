Man hit, killed by car while on riding mower in Catawba Co., NCSHP says

CLAREMONT, N.C. — A man riding a lawn mower was hit and killed by a vehicle in Claremont on Saturday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Philip Michael Brooks, age 49, was riding the lawnmower south on Shook Road around 8:20 p.m. when he was hit by a Honda also driving south on the road.

Brooks was ejected from the mower and critically injured, according to the NCSHP.

EMS took him to a Hickory hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officials say Christopher Chad Miller of Hickory was driving the Honda and was not injured.

According to troopers, Miller will not be facing any charges, and impairment or speed were not the causes of the crash.

NCSHP says the lawnmower did not have any lights or reflective markings.

