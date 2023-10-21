1 killed in Catawba County motorcycle accident

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in an accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Saturday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened around 11:45 Saturday on U.S. 321 at mile marker 37 near Newton.

The driver died at the scene, according to NCSHP.

The highway was shut down for one hour as troopers investigated.

Channel 9 reached out to NCSHP and is waiting to learn more details.

