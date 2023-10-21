Local

1 killed in Catawba County motorcycle accident

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NC Highway Patrol

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in an accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Saturday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened around 11:45 Saturday on U.S. 321 at mile marker 37 near Newton.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in wreck with CATS bus, CMPD says

The driver died at the scene, according to NCSHP.

The highway was shut down for one hour as troopers investigated.

Channel 9 reached out to NCSHP and is waiting to learn more details.

(WATCH: 2 killed in motorcycle crash after truck doesn’t stop at stop sign, troopers say)

2 killed in motorcycle crash after truck doesn’t stop at stop sign, troopers say

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read