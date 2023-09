CHARLOTTE — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when they collided with a CATS bus in north Charlotte, MEDIC said.

It happened at North Graham Street and West Craighead Road at about 7:45 p.m.

The person died at the scene.

North Graham Street between Reagan Drive and Starita Road have been closed for the crash investigation.

