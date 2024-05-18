Advocates share warning after video surfaces of Diddy allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Many people are talking about a shocking surveillance video that was released Friday, which appears to show music icon Sean “Diddy” Combs violently attacking his then-girlfriend in 2016.

Charlotte advocates say it’s yet another all-too-common occurrence of an abuse victim not being believed until the evidence can no longer be ignored.

“Look what we do. We don’t believe the victim until maybe we see a video and then we still want to blame the victim a lot of times,” said Bea Cote, who created the IMPACT program in Charlotte.

The program works to change the behavior of abusers.

“I encourage anybody that’s in a domestic situation, get out,” said No Limit Larry, a Charlotte radio personality. “Don’t wait two times. Don’t wait 3 times and all the apologies and ‘I’m sorry.’ Let it go. Get out.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, their powerful messages in the wake of the video.

©2024 Cox Media Group