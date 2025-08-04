1 person sent to hospital following shooting near Harrisburg, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting just outside of Harrisburg early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to the scene on Olive Coast Street around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

There, they found a person suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and was treated for life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

