1 person sent to hospital following shooting near Harrisburg, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was sent to the hospital following a shooting just outside of Harrisburg early Sunday morning, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to the scene on Olive Coast Street around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.
There, they found a person suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and was treated for life-threatening injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
