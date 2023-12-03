1 person shot, hospitalized in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — At least one person was shot in north Charlotte on Sunday.

The incident happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. on the 2300 block of Olando Street.

MEDIC transported the individual to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if the shooter will face charges.

Officials have not released the shooter’s identity.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 hurt in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says)

1 hurt in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

©2023 Cox Media Group