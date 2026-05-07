Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announces resignation

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Thursday that she is resigning from office effective June 30.

According to a release from her chief communications officer, Lyles, who was first elected mayor in 2017, cited a desire to spend more time with her grandchildren and allow for new leadership.

“I am very proud of my record as mayor, but I also firmly believe that true leadership includes knowing when it is time to let the next generation of leaders take over,” she stated.

She said her decision to step down early is intended to give voters more time to consider candidates for the upcoming election.

“Our city is strong, our trajectory is positive, and now is the right moment for someone else to build on our progress from the past few years,” Lyles said in the release.

Lyles has spent more than 30 years in Charlotte city government, holding several local positions before becoming the first Black woman to serve as the city’s mayor.

Lyles said she will not make any endorsement of a potential successor at this time but notes the city will be in the “capable hands” of the city manager and staff.

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