1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a shooting in northwest Charlotte that sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in a townhome community on Juniper Berry Drive, off Oakdale Road and Interstate 485.

According to MEDIC, one person was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The area was blocked off with crime scene tape as K-9s canvassed the area. Investigators have cleared the scene, but the aftermath remains. A white pickup truck can be seen crashed into a white Santa Fe.

Channel 9 obtained doorbell video that captured the moment the shots were fired. The video appears to show a series of gunshots ringing out in the neighborhood. Flashes from the gunfire can be seen before the white pickup truck crashed into a parked car. Moments later, the driver got out and ran away as other vehicles quickly fled the area.

Officers were also seen going door-to-door speaking with neighbors, attempting to piece together what happened here.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD about the victim, suspects and what led up to the shooting.

The investigation into the incident remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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