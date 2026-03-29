1 seriously hurt in Sugar Creek shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Sugar Creek on Sunday afternoon.

MEDIC responded to the scene at the 3600 block of Frew Road around 1:50 p.m.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics said the patient was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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