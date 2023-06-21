1 shot at Salisbury Burger King, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Salisbury Burger King Tuesday evening.

Salisbury police said someone was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the restaurant on Innes Street.

The victim is expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Investigators said they don’t have a suspect in custody.

Channel 9 is working to learn what led up to the shooting.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

