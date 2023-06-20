CMPD investigating deadly shooting near Old Statesville Road

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway Tuesday on a street in north Charlotte.

According to CMPD, detectives were called to Old Statesville Road, south of Interstate 485. The homicide was reported just after 11:30 a.m.

Police didn’t say what led to the homicide. The victim’s suspected cause of death wasn’t immediately made available. MEDIC confirmed that the victim was shot.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene, and we could see several CMPD police units parked on Arthur Davis Road. Investigators were seen in a wooded area near railroad tracks. At least one victim was spotted next to a black SUV that was parked in the wooded area.

Police investigating homicide near Arthur Davis Road

A spokesperson for the police department told Channel 9 at the scene that investigators are still getting information. The spokesperson said the initial call came in for a “vehicle collision” before the shooting was reported. Police said there was “some sort of conflict” that led to at least one person firing shots.

According to CMPD, the victim was a Black man. His age and identity haven’t been released yet.

CMPD is asking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Officers investigating homicide of 12-year-old boy in north Charlotte)

Officers investigating homicide of 12-year-old boy in north Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group