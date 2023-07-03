10-year-old girl who finished chemo treatment has special role in July 4 parade

CHARLOTTE — It doesn’t take much to make 10-year-old Olivia Reardon smile these days.

“After all the stuff I’ve been through, I’m just so happy I get to experience all the stuff. Just like a normal, happy childhood,” she said.

Doctors diagnosed Reardon with a rare form of cancer in 2021. But a few months ago, she got some long-awaited news.

“I got to ring my end-of-chemo bell after 66 weeks of chemo,” she told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson.

Now, she’s getting a special honor this July 4: She’ll be the grand marshal of Indian Trail’s Fourth of July Parade.

“It’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait,” she said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Reardon explains to Jackson why this July 4 will be a lot different than the last one.

