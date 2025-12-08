13-year-old girl shot by 16-year-old boy in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen by a 16-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon on Bryant Street at Sunshine Avenue in Gastonia, police said on Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m., prompting a response from Gastonia Police who arrived at the scene shortly thereafter.

The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

He has a court appearance at 2 p.m. Monday.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting to determine the motive and any relationship between the victim and the suspect.

