Investigation underway after young girl was shot in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say that a young girl was shot early Sunday evening in southwest Gastonia.

Gastonia police were called out to a scene on Sunshine Avenue around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a teenage girl who had been shot. We’ve heard she might be as young as 13-years-old. Police have yet to confirm that.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police told Channel 9 they have arrested a suspect. His age and what he is charged with haven’t been released, but we do know he is a juvenile.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine what sparked the violence.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: New details revealed in deadly shooting of junior firefighter

New details revealed in deadly shooting of junior firefighter

©2025 Cox Media Group