$1.3M settlement reached over collapsed Hickory arches

HICKORY, N.C. — A $1.3 million settlement has been reached after a set of arches collapsed on the Hickory City Walk back in February 2022.

The 40-ton arches came crashing down onto the Main Avenue bridge in northeast Hickory. They were the centerpiece of the Hickory City Walk project through downtown Hickory.

There were concerns about the arches prior to their collapse. City leaders said when workers tried to raise the second arch, they heard popping noises and saw the wood splinter. The City of Hickory confirmed to Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that the arch was repaired with adhesive, clamps, and self-taping screws.

The arches were put in place in late 2021. They were built to withstand 100 mph winds, but they came down when the winds gusted to only 35 mph.

The City of Hickory said through mediation, they’ve reached $1.325 million a settlement agreement. It’s an end to 18 months of litigation in which the city had sought damages against four companies involved in the design and construction of the arches.

Western Wood, which built the arches, and their engineer will pay a majority of the settlement in excess of $1 million.

Faherty spoke with Mayor Hank Guess Wednesday morning at a groundbreaking event, where the city is building another walkway through the Ridgeview community.

“They has passed all the inspections, and all the experts and all the people that were trained and hired -- the professionals -- checked off on it,” Mayor Hank Guess said. “As citizens and as elected officials, that’s about the best that we can do.”

Faherty also asked the mayor if there are any plans to build something else on the walkway. He said not right now, but that could change going forward.

