Significant flight disruptions at Charlotte airport frustrate passengers

CHARLOTTE — Significant flight disruptions are being reported Wednesday night at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to severe weather.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay until 10:59 p.m.
The following flight information for Wednesday was reported by FlightAware.
Total delays: 728
Total cancellations: 165
Today’s storms will have impacts into Thursday. ✈️ Please check with your airline on flight schedule and arrive early. #CLTairport pic.twitter.com/3uCinHyLxq— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) May 16, 2024
Channel 9′s Glenn Counts obtained photos of large crowds in the terminals and gates and spoke with passengers.
The airport posted onto X that the storms will have impacts into Thursday.
At 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Eyewitness News, we will talk to passengers who vented their frustrations with our crew.
