Significant flight disruptions at Charlotte airport frustrate passengers

CHARLOTTE — Significant flight disruptions are being reported Wednesday night at Charlotte Douglas International Airport due to severe weather.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay until 10:59 p.m.

The following flight information for Wednesday was reported by FlightAware.

Total delays: 728

Total cancellations: 165

Today’s storms will have impacts into Thursday. ✈️ Please check with your airline on flight schedule and arrive early. #CLTairport pic.twitter.com/3uCinHyLxq — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) May 16, 2024

>>Check your flight status here.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts obtained photos of large crowds in the terminals and gates and spoke with passengers.

Significant flight disruptions cause headaches at Charlotte airport

The airport posted onto X that the storms will have impacts into Thursday.

>>FlightAware Misery Map

At 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Eyewitness News, we will talk to passengers who vented their frustrations with our crew.

VIDEO: Plane returns safely to Charlotte airport after ‘maintenance issue’

Plane returns safely to Charlotte airport after ‘maintenance issue’





©2024 Cox Media Group