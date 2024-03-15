16-year-old human trafficking victim rescued, suspect arrested

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

On Wednesday, deputies said they were conducting an undercover operation into human trafficking and prostitution in Salisbury.

While conducting the investigation, they located a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Charlotte.

The girl told deputies that she had been forced into prostitution by a 33-year-old convicted felon on parole.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information during a press conference next week.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

