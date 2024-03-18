RESOURCES: Eradicating human trafficking from our community

An undercover sting in Rowan County led to the rescue of a 16-year-old girl being forced to sell herself for sex. Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz went undercover with detectives as they saved the teen.

The discovery is part of a disturbing national trend that’s hitting close to home. The latest human trafficking statistics rank North Carolina as ninth in the United States for its number of reported cases.

If you’d like to help end human trafficking in your community, see the resources below:

Help for victims

Click here if you are a victim of human trafficking, or call the free hotline 1-888-373-7888 to speak with someone at the National Human Trafficking Resource Center. You can also text NHTRC at 233733 or submit a tip online.

For resources offered by the state of North Carolina in the Charlotte area, click here.

Know the signs

Present Age Ministries hosts awareness seminars to help eradicate human trafficking from the community.

U.S. Attorney Dena King shared signs of human trafficking to look for:

People who appear to be submissive or fearful



If someone can’t speak to you alone



If someone’s responses seem scripted

How you can help

The Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center is in Rowan County. They support victims of child abuse and their caregivers, emphasizing prevention as well as the identification, investigation, prosecution, and treatment of child abuse.

Hope for Justice North Carolina (formerly Lily Pad Haven) is made up of investigators with years of law enforcement experience, accredited trainers, legal experts, social workers, therapists, policy specialists, and professionals. Their goal is to raise awareness and eliminate human trafficking across the country.

Through Pat’s Place, you can take a free, online training about recognizing and responding to child abuse. The center’s mission is to help victims and their families move forward after experiencing abuse.

