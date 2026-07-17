$1B Swiss biotech establishes US headquarters in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Swiss biotech company MindMaze Therapeutics has established its U.S. headquarters at The Pearl innovation district in midtown Charlotte.

MindMaze, founded in 2012 in Lausanne, Switzerland, is a global leader in the development of neurotherapeutic technology aimed at better recovery outcomes for patients experiencing neurological problems due to stroke, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson disease, said Zach Henderson, CEO at MindMaze.

The company brought Henderson on board in March to lead the push for commercialization of its platform and help establish a U.S. headquarters. In May, MindMaze opened its Patient Experience Center at Connect Labs by Wexford inside the district’s research building at 905 Pearl Park Way. The company’s space at Connect Labs will house MindMaze’s product line, giving peers, clinicians and health system executives the opportunity to see and experience the platform for themselves, Henderson said.

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