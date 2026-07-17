Queen City Overwatch leads to dozens of arrests, multiple illegal firearms seizures

CHARLOTTE — There were 73 people arrested and 18 illegal firearms seized during a two-day Queen City Overwatch operation.

The multi-agency operation that happened last weekend utilized real-time intelligence and coordinated deployment strategies, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release. Law enforcement officers focused on identifying and apprehending violent offenders, individuals linked to high-victimization crimes, and others whose actions posed threats to community safety.

Also reported:

1,281 traffic stops

2,209 citations

26 outstanding warrants served

4 stolen vehicles recovered

39 DWIs

CMPD Chief Estella D. Patterson emphasized the nature of the operation.

“This operation was about protecting you,” Patterson said. “It’s about ensuring families can travel safely, businesses can operate without disruption, and neighborhoods can enjoy peace and security.”

The operation was conducted by CMPD, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

©2026 Cox Media Group