2 arrested after hit-and-run that killed college student from Gastonia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two men were charged with a hit-and-run in Greensboro on April 13 that killed Xiomara Moore, a college student who grew up in Gastonia, police announced Thursday.
The driver, Darion Tyric Valentine, 22, was charged with felony hit-and-run death, felony possession of a stolen automobile, careless and reckless driving, speeding, no operator license, running a red right, having fictitious registration plates, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
The passenger, Dasyne’ Akiese Hairston, 23, was charged with felony hit-and-run death as a passenger, felony possession of a stolen automobile, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Officers arrested Hairston and Valentine on June 17 in Myrtle Beach, police said. They are expected to be extradited back to Greensboro.
