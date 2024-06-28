2 arrested after hit-and-run that killed college student from Gastonia

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two men were charged with a hit-and-run in Greensboro on April 13 that killed Xiomara Moore, a college student who grew up in Gastonia, police announced Thursday.

The driver, Darion Tyric Valentine, 22, was charged with felony hit-and-run death, felony possession of a stolen automobile, careless and reckless driving, speeding, no operator license, running a red right, having fictitious registration plates, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The passenger, Dasyne’ Akiese Hairston, 23, was charged with felony hit-and-run death as a passenger, felony possession of a stolen automobile, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Officers arrested Hairston and Valentine on June 17 in Myrtle Beach, police said. They are expected to be extradited back to Greensboro.

From left: Dasyne’ Akiese Hairston, Darion Tyric Valentine

