Multiple agencies respond to water rescue on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — Multiple Iredell County agencies responded to a water rescue on Lake Norman on Friday afternoon.

A response could be seen on the lake near Shortleaf Drive before 2:30 p.m.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said lake patrol units are on scene, attempting to locate a person

Chopper 9 SkyZoom was over the scene, where there was a response from several emergency boats.

Iredell EMS and the Sheriff’s Office had boats at the scene. First responders could also be seen watching from the shore.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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