2 dead, Raleigh police officer seriously hurt after shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh police officer is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot Tuesday night.

ABC affiliate WTVD reports officers with the The Raleigh Police Department were sent to a house around 5:45 p.m. when a person inside started shooting.

One officer was shot and seriously injured.

The suspect died in a shootout. A man who was inside the house at the time of the shooting died at a hospital.

Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson said the officer is out of surgery and is in critical condition.

It’s unknown whether the suspect was killed by police gunfire.

