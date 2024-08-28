2 deaths in South Carolina linked to Boar’s Head deli meat listeria outbreak

SOUTH CAROLINA — Health officials say two deaths in South Carolina are linked to a listeria outbreak that triggered a recall of Boar’s Head deli meat.

In a news release Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Public Health said the two people who died were from the Lowcountry region of the state. They said the recalled deli meat might have contributed to the deaths.

Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc. believes 71 of its products, including Boar’s Head brand liverwurst, could be contaminated with listeria. The recalled products were made between May 10 and July 29 and were sold under either the Boar’s Head or Old Country brands. They have sell-by dates between July 19 and Oct. 17.

Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst Products and other deli products from the same processing plant have been recalled.

The FSIS categorized the recall as a Class I and “unfit for human consumption.” A Class I recall is considered high or medium risk.

“This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” the classification reads.

The list of recalled items can be found here.

The CDC has been investigating the listeria outbreak, which has led to 43 hospitalizations and three deaths across 13 states as of Aug. 8. This does not include the two deaths in South Carolina.

To avoid listeria, the DPH and CDC recommend the following steps:

Do not eat recalled meats. Throw them away or contact stores about returns.

Throw them away or contact stores about returns. Check your refrigerator for any recalled deli meats and throw them away or return them to the store. Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator.

Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator. Clean your refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched recalled meats.

Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older or who have weakened immune systems.

Listeria symptoms include fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures. Symptoms start within two weeks of eating listeria-contaminated food but can start the same day or as late as 10 weeks after, the CDC said.

If you have questions, you can call Boar’s Head at 800-352-6277.

