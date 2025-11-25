Local

2 elementary teachers charged with assaulting students with disabilities

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Two educators from Troutman Elementary School have been arrested on charges of assaulting students with disabilities, police announced on Tuesday.

Kassidy Ross, 23, of Statesville, was initially arrested on Oct. 10 after a report of an assault involving a teacher assigned to exceptional students. She was given a $5,000 secured bond. Further investigation revealed 13 additional assaults by Ross, leading to her being held without bond.

The investigation began on Oct. 2 when a school resource officer received a report of a possible assault. The Troutman Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit was later contacted by Iredell-Statesville Schools with concerns about additional incidents.

Detectives reviewed over 100 hours of classroom video, which led to the identification of further assaults by Ross and one assault by a teacher assistant, Juanita Nesbit, 59, of Troutman. Nesbit was arrested and received a $2,500 secured bond.

