Woman, juvenile charged after flag stolen from Walk of Heroes in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A juvenile and a woman were charged for allegedly stealing a flag from the Walk of Heroes display on the Richardson Greenway, police in Troutman said.

The theft was reported on Sunday. Witnesses said suspects in a green Mercury Sable stole one of the flags. The Troutman Walk of Heroes Facebook page shows U.S. flags lining a walkway.

The juvenile is facing misdemeanor larceny. Officers have requested a juvenile petition for the suspect.

The 38-year-old woman was charged with aiding and abetting misdemeanor larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

VIDEO: Driver killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 near Troutman