2 juveniles arrested in Lancaster murder case

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department has arrested two juvenile suspects in connection with the murder of Jelani Jackson, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four.

The two juveniles, whose identities have not been disclosed due to their age, are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

This development follows the earlier arrest of Lamonte Roberts, 31, on November 20, 2024, in Richland County.

Roberts faces multiple charges, including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kenyan Blair, 19, also remains in custody facing similar charges.

“Preventing and addressing violent crime remains the top priority for the Lancaster Police Department,” stated Chief Don Roper. “Our committed officers and law enforcement partners have dedicated countless hours to resolving this violent incident.”

The murder of 18-year-old Jelani Jackson occurred on September 4, 2024, in Lancaster, South Carolina. The investigation has involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Multijurisdictional Violent Crimes Task Force, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, among others.

Chief Don Roper expressed gratitude for the support from various local, state, and federal partners, highlighting the contributions of organizations such as the CMPD VCAT, the Richland County Fugitive Task Force and SRT Team, ATF, FBI, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, and the Sixth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The case remains active and ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact the Lancaster Police Department or submit tips anonymously through available channels.

VIDEO: Police: 18-year-old recent high school student shot, killed in Lancaster

Police: 18-year-old recent high school student shot, killed in Lancaster









©2025 Cox Media Group