Police search for armed and dangerous suspect in Lancaster murder case

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police said Thursday that Lamonta Dishanior Roberts, 31, who is armed and dangerous, is wanted in the killing Jelani Jackson.

On Sept. 4, deputies found Jackson, who was shot, on Clinton Avenue. He died at a hospital.

Dishanior Roberts

Roberts is facing several charges, including murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He also violated his federal probation, police said.

If you see him, call 911, police said.

There has already been an arrest in the murder case.

Kenyan Blair, 18, was charged on Sept. 11 with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was already in jail on other charges.

