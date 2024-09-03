2 roads closing, 1 permanently, due to taxiway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE — Two roads will be impacted by a new taxiway project at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport starting this week.

A section of Old Dowd Road will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday, and Marshall Drive will permanently close, according to airport officials.

During the construction, a new bridge will be completed to connect to Wilkinson Boulevard.

Drivers who use Old Dowd Road and Marshall Drive to access Wilkinson Boulevard will need to follow the signage for detours.

Detours for Old Dowd Road and Marshall Drive closure

If you’re looking to get to the Charlotte Airport Overlook, you’ll want to connect from Wilkinson Boulevard to Sam Wilson Road, and then follow the detour signage on Old Dowd Road to Wallace Neel Road.

The airport is working on its “North End Around Taxiway Project” to eliminate crossings of the center runway. Relocating the airport overlook was part of that project.

North-End Around Taxiway project at CLT

