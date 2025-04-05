Thousands gather in Charlotte to participate in national ‘Hands Off!’ protest

CHARLOTTE — More than 2,700 people registered to participate in a peaceful protest in Charlotte on Saturday against a “Trump-Musk billionaire takeover,’ organizers said.

The “Hands Off!’ Our Government Charlotte Rally started at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Social Services Department on Billingsley Road.

Protesters marched down Randolph Road to the Mint Museum Randolph, and then returned to their starting point. Organizers said the goal was to represent the “things people stand to lose, from the arts to medical and social services.”

The protest worked to express that people do not consent to “the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies,” organizers said. The event included testimony from those negatively affected by cuts made by the current administration.

Protesters in Charlotte said they marched alongside millions nationwide, including several hundred in Rock Hill and Monroe County. Organizers said those marching and rallying were “protesting to demand a stop to the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.”

Organizers said the nationwide “Hands Off!” protests made up the largest single day of action nationally since President Donald Trump took office.

The protestors also worked to gather donations for Nourish Up, a non-profit that works to fight hunger insecurity in Charlotte. Participants were encouraged to bring diapers and non-perishable foods to donate.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police closed Randolph Road for nearly an hour during the march. Officials said there were as many as 1,500 marchers.

